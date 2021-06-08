The Last Mile Of Vaccine Delivery

As mass vaccination winds down, on-the-ground efforts to get shots in arms continue.

We speak with Dr. Michelle LaRue of CASA, a nonprofit that works to expand opportunities for Latino and immigrant people. She describes barriers that discouraged Latinos from getting vaccinated, and the success of pop-up clinics across the state.

Then, Rev. Dr. Terris King, pastor of Liberty Grace Church of God in Baltimore, says outreach is not about talking people into getting the shot but providing a place for open conversation.

Educators for Equity’s Vaccine Hunters/La Caza Vacunas also has pivoted from tracking down appointments to organizing clinics. Information here.