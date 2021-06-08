© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

The Last Mile Of Vaccine Delivery

Published June 8, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT
CASA has held vaccine clinics at its locations across Maryland, in order to reach people in their communities. Credit: CASA/Facebook

As mass vaccination winds down, on-the-ground efforts to get shots in arms continue.

We speak with Dr. Michelle LaRue of CASA, a nonprofit that works to expand opportunities for Latino and immigrant people. She describes barriers that discouraged Latinos from getting vaccinated, and the success of pop-up clinics across the state.

Then, Rev. Dr. Terris King, pastor of Liberty Grace Church of God in Baltimore, says outreach is not about talking people into getting the shot but providing a place for open conversation.

Educators for Equity’s Vaccine Hunters/La Caza Vacunas also has pivoted from tracking down appointments to organizing clinics. Information here.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
