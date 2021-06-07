Are You Ready To Reintegrate?

For months now, people have been asking: when will it end? When can I see my colleagues, family and friends? When can I go on vacation? Now those activities are in sight but, many of us feel hesitant. Why?

Clinical psychologist Dr. Michelle Pearce, a University of Maryland-Baltimore professor, tells how behaviors learned during the pandemic become survival skills. They don’t just flip off like a switch:

“We just need to be patient with ourselves. Our brains are really quick to learn threats but we’re slow to unlearn them. So we’ve got to give ourselves a break as we go through this process.”

And we talk about her recent book: ‘Night Bloomers, 12 Principles for Thriving in Adversity.”

Links: Baltimore Sun Commentary, Night Bloomers

Original airdate: 4.14.21