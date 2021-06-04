© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

The Garden-City Style Of Historic Dundalk

Published June 4, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
A black and white photo of clusters of garden-city style home on a curved road in Dundalk.
Historic Dundalk was designed in the city-garden style, which incorporated green space and curvilinear roads.

To house workers during World War I, Bethlehem Steel purchased a thousand acres of land and embarked on a plan to develop Dundalk.

Amy Menzer, head of the community development corporation Dundalk Renaissance, says the city-garden approach offered green space and functionality. And Meg Fairfax Fielding, past president of the Baltimore Architecture Foundation, describes the unique style of Edward Palmer, who designed neighborhoods in Dundalk and across Baltimore.

You can hear more about the birth of historic Dundalk in five weeks, on July 9, at a virtual event hosted by the Baltimore Architecture Foundation and Baltimore Heritage, in concert with the Maryland Chapter of American Society of Landscape Architects and the Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes.

On the Record
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
