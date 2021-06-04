The Garden-City Style Of Historic Dundalk

To house workers during World War I, Bethlehem Steel purchased a thousand acres of land and embarked on a plan to develop Dundalk.

Amy Menzer, head of the community development corporation Dundalk Renaissance, says the city-garden approach offered green space and functionality. And Meg Fairfax Fielding, past president of the Baltimore Architecture Foundation, describes the unique style of Edward Palmer, who designed neighborhoods in Dundalk and across Baltimore.

You can hear more about the birth of historic Dundalk in five weeks, on July 9, at a virtual event hosted by the Baltimore Architecture Foundation and Baltimore Heritage, in concert with the Maryland Chapter of American Society of Landscape Architects and the Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes.