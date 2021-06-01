© 2021 WYPR
Violence Prevention Starts In The Shock Trauma

Published June 1, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT
Each year, the Violence Intervention Program at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland hospital works with several hundred people, and less than 1 percent of them end up back in Shock Trauma with violent injuries.

The tide of gunshot, knife, and assault victims to University of Maryland Shock Trauma barely ebbs, not even during the pandemic. More than a third opt for the Violence Intervention Program. Social worker David Ross meets them at bedside and offers support, and program manager Erin Walton tells why patients may see a magic moment to find a new path. Then we speak with DeCarlo Cornish, who survived two shootings. He shares his thoughts for those still in the street life. Original air date: April 1, 2021.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
