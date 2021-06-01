Violence Prevention Starts In The Shock Trauma

The tide of gunshot, knife, and assault victims to University of Maryland Shock Trauma barely ebbs, not even during the pandemic. More than a third opt for the Violence Intervention Program. Social worker David Ross meets them at bedside and offers support, and program manager Erin Walton tells why patients may see a magic moment to find a new path. Then we speak with DeCarlo Cornish, who survived two shootings. He shares his thoughts for those still in the street life. Original air date: April 1, 2021.