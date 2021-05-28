Dance Of Dissonance And Validation

The arts provide a way to make tangible — feelings and thoughts that otherwise seem too abstract, or even too frightening to acknowledge.

Dr. Misty Borst, a psychiatrist and choreographer, felt an urge to wrestle with the trauma of 2020. In the dance video ‘Dissonance,’ she uses confession-like thoughts and feelings from pandemic health care workers as the soundtrack for dance moves that echo the pain, love and grief of their words.

"The main point of this is to validate what they are all going through. It’s important to validate it. Because I think if we ignore it and just assume everything is normal again, then we’re just doing a disservice to people.”

Dissonance is an "Official Selection" of the New Wave Film Festival

Links: 'Dissonance' Video, Full Circle Dance June 6 event 'The Healing Project'

