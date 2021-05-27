Preservation And Archaeology In Maryland's Backyards

In Western Maryland — a decrepit log cabin in an historic African-American neighborhood — is being transformed into affordable housing.

Nicholas Redding of Preservation Maryland and Reggie Turner of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture tell us about the tiny home, which likely belonged to Jonathan Hager, founder of Hagerstown.

Then, amateur archaeologist Evan Woodard excavates forgotten privies and trash pits in Baltimore, looking for relics of 19th-century life. What treasures has he found? How can you get started seeking artifacts? Check out his Instagram here. Watch Evan's conversation with the Enoch Pratt: Part 1 and Part 2.

Another note about local history: on Sunday, Annapolis and Anne Arundel county leaders will mark "Black Wall Street Day," to remember the attack on Black residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and also to commemorate Annapolis’s version of a “Black Wall Street” — Clay Street, in the Old Fourth Ward, west of the state capitol. Decades ago urban renewal and gentrification displaced many residents and Black-owned businesses from the area. On Sunday, from noon to 5 pm at People’s Park on Calvert Street, speakers will reflect on both lost communities. For details, phone 410-972-6257 or click here.