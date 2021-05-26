© 2021 WYPR
Maryland: Getting Back To Work

Published May 26, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
Tens of thousands of Marylanders have been out of work since early in the pandemic. Many more are working again, but others are still being laid off. All over the state, local job agencies are making plans to use an unprecedented stream of federal and state money to reconnect people to the workforce, train them in skills employers are looking for and help small businesses hire them.

We hear from Walter Simmons of Employ Prince George's, Inc. and Jason Perkins-Cohen of the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development:

“This will allow us to work with our partners to hear from them what they need the most. And most of all get people back to work and get them on a path to prosperity.”

And we ask Towson University Economist Daraius Irani what jobs are in demand.

Links: RESI's Eye on the Economy, Employ Prince Georges, Inc., Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Employment Development

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
