Maryland: Getting Back To Work

Tens of thousands of Marylanders have been out of work since early in the pandemic. Many more are working again, but others are still being laid off. All over the state, local job agencies are making plans to use an unprecedented stream of federal and state money to reconnect people to the workforce, train them in skills employers are looking for and help small businesses hire them.

We hear from Walter Simmons of Employ Prince George's, Inc. and Jason Perkins-Cohen of the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development:

“This will allow us to work with our partners to hear from them what they need the most. And most of all get people back to work and get them on a path to prosperity.”

And we ask Towson University Economist Daraius Irani what jobs are in demand.

Links: RESI's Eye on the Economy, Employ Prince Georges, Inc., Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Employment Development

