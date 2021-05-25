© 2021 WYPR
Crime, Cops and Corruption: "We Own This City"

Published May 25, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT
In his book, “We Own This City,” Baltimore Sun crime reporter Justin Fenton unwinds a twisted tale of dirty cops, oblivious leaders, and a community betrayed by those sworn to protect it.

Fenton unearths the rotten roots of the Gun Trace Task Force, an elite plainclothes police unit that won praise for its arrest rate, all while skimming from drug busts and illegally searching citizens.

