Local Labs Work To Lower The Cost Of Insulin

The price of insulin is steep, but people who need it risk their health if they skip a dose.

The Open Insulin Foundation aims to break the hold pharmaceutical companies exert on the cost. The group is working with local labs to develop cheaper versions of insulin.

We speak with co-founder Anthony Di Franco and Dr. Lisa Scheifele of the Baltimore Underground Science Space. Scheifele describes how e-coli cells are biohacked to create a fast-acting form of insulin.

Check out this New Yorker article about the project.