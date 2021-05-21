© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Preparing Pets For The Return To Work

Published May 21, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT
A speckled grey dog smiles in from the Patterson Park pagoda.
Preparing your pets for the return to the office can take time and patience. Credit: Maureen Harvie/WYPR

For more than a year, cats and dogs have enjoyed morning playtime, midday cuddles, and lots of togetherness. Now, offices are reopening. How can pet owners prepare their companions for this transition?

Maria Montgomery, lead trainer and behavior consultant at the Maryland SPCA, has tips. She says dogs need a mix of physical and mental exercise to prevent boredom.

Check out upcoming events at the Maryland SPCA. Browse their resource library for training information. Find Maryland-area trainers here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
