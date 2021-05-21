Preparing Pets For The Return To Work

For more than a year, cats and dogs have enjoyed morning playtime, midday cuddles, and lots of togetherness. Now, offices are reopening. How can pet owners prepare their companions for this transition?

Maria Montgomery, lead trainer and behavior consultant at the Maryland SPCA, has tips. She says dogs need a mix of physical and mental exercise to prevent boredom.

