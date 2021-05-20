© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

The Crisis In Black Maternal Health

Published May 20, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT
Two women lie on a blanket on the ground with an infant.
Black women die before, during, and after childbirth at twice the rate of white women--who are themselves at greater risk in the United States than in other countries. NICHD/Flickr Creative Commons

Black women’s risk of dying from infections, high blood pressure, blood clots and other treatable conditions during and after pregnancy is more than twice the risk of white women.

Dr. Latey Bradford of the University of Maryland’s Family Medicine Clinic says pregnant Black women also confront more health dangers that don’t kill them, but can leave lasting damage. Education and a good income are no protection.

Bradford and Stacey Stephens of B’More for Healthy Babies name racism as the cause, and tell us why.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the RecordHealth Disparities
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast