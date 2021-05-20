The Crisis In Black Maternal Health

Black women’s risk of dying from infections, high blood pressure, blood clots and other treatable conditions during and after pregnancy is more than twice the risk of white women.

Dr. Latey Bradford of the University of Maryland’s Family Medicine Clinic says pregnant Black women also confront more health dangers that don’t kill them, but can leave lasting damage. Education and a good income are no protection.

Bradford and Stacey Stephens of B’More for Healthy Babies name racism as the cause, and tell us why.

