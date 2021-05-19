© 2021 WYPR
Empathy Through Art: Asian American Pride

Published May 19, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT
"Pensando" Credit: Cristina Rago - Asian Pasifika Arts Collective

We celebrate Asian Pacific American heritage month by looking at two ways Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are sharing their stories through art … to stand up to anti-Asian attitudes. Cori Dioquino from the Asian Pasifika Arts Collective tells us about its art contest that focuses on identity pride. And CityLit Project is hosting a series called The Invisible Invincible Asian American: Telling Our Stories.’ We talk with co-curators Jung Yun and Aditya Desai:

“Art, literature, visual work … these ways that we capture our narratives and these ways that we express our voices not only help us personally to work through these experiences and these traumas, but also create a space for the community to engage with us, and come together.”

Links: Asian Pasifika Arts Collective, APAC art contest, CityLit Project The Invisible Invincible Asian American: Telling Our Stories/YouTube Channel, CityLit Project: Publishing Asian Voices

