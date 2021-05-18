The Future Of Land Is In Our Hands

The math of the food chain is simple: if no native plants, then no native bugs ... nor birds, nor pollinators ... then no food. It may sound extreme but truth be told, it’s where we’re headed.

Professor Doug Tallamy of the University of Delaware is adamant that it’s not too late to restore the ecosystem. And he says homeowners are poised to make a huge impact as stewards of the land:

“We are going to play a major part in the future of conservation. Because what we do on those yards, our plant choices on those yards, are going to determine whether we are enhancing local ecosystems or continue to destroy them.”

Plus, Farm Alliance of Baltimore Deputy Director Denzel Mitchell tells how the ‘Black Butterfly Urban Farmer Academy’ aims to transform land in Baltimore.

