On The Record

The Future Of Land Is In Our Hands

Published May 18, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT
PXL_20210510_134136785.jpg
An urban garden in Baltimore City. Credit: Melissa Gerr

The math of the food chain is simple: if no native plants, then no native bugs ... nor birds, nor pollinators ... then no food. It may sound extreme but truth be told, it’s where we’re headed.

Professor Doug Tallamy of the University of Delaware is adamant that it’s not too late to restore the ecosystem. And he says homeowners are poised to make a huge impact as stewards of the land:

“We are going to play a major part in the future of conservation. Because what we do on those yards, our plant choices on those yards, are going to determine whether we are enhancing local ecosystems or continue to destroy them.”

Plus, Farm Alliance of Baltimore Deputy Director Denzel Mitchell tells how the ‘Black Butterfly Urban Farmer Academy’ aims to transform land in Baltimore.

Links: Bringing Nature Home, Farm Alliance of Baltimore, Black Butterfly Urban Farmer Academy, Homegrown National Park, Blue Water Baltimore Herring Run Nursery Native Plants, Maryland Extension Recommended Native Plants.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr