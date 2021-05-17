Our Antibacterial Obsession

Just over a year ago, the need to ‘disinfect’ and ‘sanitize’ became a priority for every American. Mountains of Clorox wipes and gallons of hand sanitizer later, what long-term effects could increased use of antibacterials have on our health? Or for our water?

Amy Sapkota, professor of Applied Environmental Health at the University of Maryland, studies links between real-world microbial exposures and infectious disease in humans. Antibacterial agents are necessary, she says, but some are better and safer than others. Original air date: March 31, 2021.