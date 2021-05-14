Welcome To 'Faith's World'

When was the last time you got to know someone who lives a life entirely different from your own? How did that feel? What did you learn?

The documentary ‘Faith’s World’ opens a window into the life of a teen who defies all sorts of stereotypes about people with disabilities. Faith Guilbault, its director and star, has cerebral palsy. We also talk with her filmmaking mentor in a project called BYKids, Joyce Chopra and with Faith’s mother, Karen:

"I just hope that people can have a better understanding of individuals living with a disability and to be open minded and to be present and ask and speak with and to and at the person.”

Links: Baltimore Sun article about Faith Guilbault, Maryland Public TV listing, BYkids, Human Society Sidewalk Sale, Run For Sarah, Sepsis Awareness.