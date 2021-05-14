© 2021 WYPR
Welcome To 'Faith's World'

Published May 14, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT
When was the last time you got to know someone who lives a life entirely different from your own? How did that feel? What did you learn?

The documentary ‘Faith’s World’ opens a window into the life of a teen who defies all sorts of stereotypes about people with disabilities. Faith Guilbault, its director and star, has cerebral palsy. We also talk with her filmmaking mentor in a project called BYKids, Joyce Chopra and with Faith’s mother, Karen:

"I just hope that people can have a better understanding of individuals living with a disability and to be open minded and to be present and ask and speak with and to and at the person.”

Links: Baltimore Sun article about Faith Guilbault, Maryland Public TV listing, BYkids, Human Society Sidewalk Sale, Run For Sarah, Sepsis Awareness.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
