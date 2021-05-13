Working Toward Racial Justice And Understanding

Adopting an anti-racist approach requires more than reading books and marching for justice.

That’s why Govans Presbyterian church has welcomed singer and activist Lea Gilmore as its first ‘Minister for Racial Justice and Multicultural Engagement.’ She and Pastor Tom Harris talk about ways the church’s white congregation is working to engage with the surrounding diverse Baltimore neighborhood.

Plus--pediatrician Nicole Rochester on why racism should be viewed as a public health crisis.

Links: Govans Church Speaker Series, YourGPSdoc, State of Reform Conference, Bridging the Gap Between Health Care and Health Policy.

