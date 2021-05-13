© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Working Toward Racial Justice And Understanding

Published May 13, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT
Anne Meador@coolrevolution/Flickr Creative Commons
Adopting an anti-racist approach requires more than reading books and marching for justice.

That’s why Govans Presbyterian church has welcomed singer and activist Lea Gilmore as its first ‘Minister for Racial Justice and Multicultural Engagement.’ She and Pastor Tom Harris talk about ways the church’s white congregation is working to engage with the surrounding diverse Baltimore neighborhood.

Plus--pediatrician Nicole Rochester on why racism should be viewed as a public health crisis.

Links: Govans Church Speaker Series, YourGPSdoc, State of Reform Conference, Bridging the Gap Between Health Care and Health Policy.

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
