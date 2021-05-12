Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine To Hard-To-Reach Populations

More than five million Marylanders have received a Covid vaccine dose. Now the state is moving its focus from mass vaccination sites to mobile outreach.

Health Secretary Dennis Schrader describes the efforts, "We have FEMA, that’s come in with mobile units. They've been on the Eastern Shore and Western Maryland. Then we have the Equity Task Force led by Brigadier General Birckhead and she has three Wellmobiles that have been crisscrossing the state.”

And as younger teens become eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, we ask how the state will expand access.

Find a vaccination site near you.

Then, Amy Liebman of the Migrant Clinicians Network talks about the increased Covid risks facing immigrant workers in poultry and crab processing.

