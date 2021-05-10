The Mental Health Fallout From The Pandemic

The pandemic is distributing financial and other stresses, like its health damages--chaotically. They’re colliding on people who never before reached out for mental-health support but are now seeking help.

Sherri Bloom is clinical director of the nonprofit Pro Bono Counseling Project, which is hearing from more callers and working to match them with ready-to-listen volunteers.

The number for the warm line is 410-598-0234. Calls are answered weekdays 10-6 pm. The main number of the Pro Bono Counseling Project is 410-825-1001. This line is staffed weekdays 8-4 pm.

Like Bloom, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Shepherd, board president of the Black Mental Health Alliance, says the impact on mental health will stretch beyond the pandemic itself. Original air date: March 3, 2021.