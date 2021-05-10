© 2021 WYPR
The Mental Health Fallout From The Pandemic

Published May 10, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Illinois
John O'Connor
/
AP
Dr. Michael Murphy sees patients at Central Counties Health Centers in Springfield, Illinois virtually.

The pandemic is distributing financial and other stresses, like its health damages--chaotically. They’re colliding on people who never before reached out for mental-health support but are now seeking help.

Sherri Bloom is clinical director of the nonprofit Pro Bono Counseling Project, which is hearing from more callers and working to match them with ready-to-listen volunteers. Check out the calendar of events.

The number for the warm line is 410-598-0234. Calls are answered weekdays 10-6 pm. The main number of the Pro Bono Counseling Project is 410-825-1001. This line is staffed weekdays 8-4 pm.

Like Bloom, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Shepherd, board president of the Black Mental Health Alliance, says the impact on mental health will stretch beyond the pandemic itself. Check out the calendar of events. Original air date: March 3, 2021.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
