Two decades ago, just a few months shy of high school graduation, Sherise Holden learned she was pregnant. Today, Holden leads SheRises, a nonprofit that connects teen moms to resources and mentors.

We hear about love and perseverance from Sherise and her daughter, Autumn.

Find out more about SheRises's events and diaper drive on their Facebook page. Hear more from Sherise Holden here.