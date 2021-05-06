© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

What Will It Take To Stabilize The Child Care Industry?

Published May 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT
50264524368_318280305a_c.jpg
DAN GAKEN @DGaken
/
Flickr

Childcare is an essential service, but the pandemic rocked the industry: capacity was restricted and cleaning costs soared.

We speak with Laura Weeldreyer of the nonprofit Maryland Family Network, and ask what President Biden’s ‘American Families Plan’ would mean for the industry. Read the report, "Caring During COVID: The Impact of the Pandemic on Maryland Child Care Providers."

Then, Christina Peusch, who leads the Maryland State Child Care Association, and Imani-Angela Rose, co-owner of a center in Northwest Baltimore, detail hurdles facing providers.

Maryland Family Network underwrites "The First Five Years," a weekly program on WYPR.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
