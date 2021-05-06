What Will It Take To Stabilize The Child Care Industry?

Childcare is an essential service, but the pandemic rocked the industry: capacity was restricted and cleaning costs soared.

We speak with Laura Weeldreyer of the nonprofit Maryland Family Network, and ask what President Biden’s ‘American Families Plan’ would mean for the industry. Read the report, "Caring During COVID: The Impact of the Pandemic on Maryland Child Care Providers."

Then, Christina Peusch, who leads the Maryland State Child Care Association, and Imani-Angela Rose, co-owner of a center in Northwest Baltimore, detail hurdles facing providers.

Maryland Family Network underwrites "The First Five Years," a weekly program on WYPR.