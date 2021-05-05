© 2021 WYPR
The Path To The Pandemic's End

Published May 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
essex_vaccination_site.jpg
Baltimore County
/

Only a small number of Marylanders who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot have skipped their second dose, less than 4 percent.

But Dr. William Moss, who leads the International Vaccine Access Center at the Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, says it’s a risky move. He talks about the factors behind vaccine drop-off.

Then, the math that signals the end of the pandemic. UMBC health economist Zoë McLaren gives us a lesson in exponential decay. Read her New York Times piece, "The Math That Explains the End of the Pandemic."

