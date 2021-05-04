Getting Closer To Showtime: Brood X Cicadas!

It’s been so long, you may not remember them. They’ve been living, silently and unseen, underground since 2004. Now they’re back! The Brood X Cicadas are expected in the millions this month -- We hear all about it from ‘the bug guy’ Mike Raupp, Professor Emeritus of Entomology and Extension Specialist at The University of Maryland:

“After they’re in the treetops it's gonna be all about romance, it’s gonna be a big party up in the sky. Remember these are teenagers, living a Covid-like existence for 17 years.”

Plus Patsy Helmetag and Kita Helmetag Murdock, the authors of ‘Cecily Cicada’ talk about how the children’s book has helped alleviate fear of the phenomenon for kids and adults alike.

Links: The Bug Guy, Cicada Crew, Cecily Cicada book, Cicada Safari phone app.

