Spotlight: Black Creatives And Young Poets

Artists and performers took a deep hit from the pandemic. This weekend the Baltimore Black Arts and Entertainment District will host the ‘Baltimore Black Artist Fair’ to shore up support especially for Black creatives in the community. We hear about it from the district’s executive director, spoken-word artist Lady Brion: “We are going to be having workshops and panels from all types of industry experts from how to break into the media to how to get your work into museums or your work published.”

And Olu Woods, program director of DewMore Baltimore talks about the Youth Poetry Grand Slam that is part of the festival.

Links: Black Artist Fair, Pennsylvania Black Arts and Entertainment District, DewMore Youth Poetry Grand Slam.

