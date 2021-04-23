Reaction To The Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Many who celebrated three guilty verdicts for the white ex-police officer who held a knee on George Floyd’s neck called it a step toward justice.

President Biden, on Tuesday evening: "Let’s also be clear that such a verdict is also much too rare. For so many people, it seems like it took a unique and extraordinary convergence of factors: a brave young woman with a smartphone camera; a crowd that was traumatized.”

What does the murder verdict in Minneapolis mean in Maryland, and what should happened next?

We speak with Erica Hamlett, whose son sued an officer who pointed a gun at him, unprovoked, and to Senator Jill Carter, who just won a long fight for tougher rules on how police in Maryland use force.

