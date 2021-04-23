© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Reaction To The Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Published April 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
Demonstrators display placards while marching during a protest, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the Nubian Square neighborhood of Boston, a day after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd. Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. The demonstrators called for police reforms and racial equality.

Many who celebrated three guilty verdicts for the white ex-police officer who held a knee on George Floyd’s neck called it a step toward justice.

President Biden, on Tuesday evening: "Let’s also be clear that such a verdict is also much too rare. For so many people, it seems like it took a unique and extraordinary convergence of factors: a brave young woman with a smartphone camera; a crowd that was traumatized.”

What does the murder verdict in Minneapolis mean in Maryland, and what should happened next?

We speak with Erica Hamlett, whose son sued an officer who pointed a gun at him, unprovoked, and to Senator Jill Carter, who just won a long fight for tougher rules on how police in Maryland use force.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
