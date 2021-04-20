Navigating The Return To The Office

The pandemic ushered in a new way of life as millions of Americans began working from home. Is this shift permanent? Dr. Nicole Coomber, assistant dean in the University of Maryland school of business, says many workers would welcome this move.

Then, the upside of remote work? Flexible hours. The downside? Emails at all hours. Anthony Vaughan, CEO of E1B2 Collective, gives tips on drawing boundaries and communicating effectively with coworkers. Read more from Anthony.

