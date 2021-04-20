© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Navigating The Return To The Office

Published April 20, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT
50862497866_fde9252b46_c.jpg
Ryan Lee/Lakeland Furniture
/
Flickr

The pandemic ushered in a new way of life as millions of Americans began working from home. Is this shift permanent? Dr. Nicole Coomber, assistant dean in the University of Maryland school of business, says many workers would welcome this move.

Then, the upside of remote work? Flexible hours. The downside? Emails at all hours. Anthony Vaughan, CEO of E1B2 Collective, gives tips on drawing boundaries and communicating effectively with coworkers. Read more from Anthony.

Tags

On The RecordOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie