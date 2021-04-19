© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

The Origin Of The Black Butterfly

Published April 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT
TheBlackButterfly_cover.jpg

In his book, "The Black Butterfly," former community-health professor Lawrence T. Brown cites a century of policies and budgets he says sapped resources from Baltimore’s African American neighborhoods, forcibly uprooted Black families and triggered generations of trauma.

He calls it apartheid, and contends it was planned and deliberately maintained, "Once you understand that--that it was done intentionally, that it wasn’t random, that it isn’t just some order of natural order of things-- it can be undone intentionally.”

He says undoing it will take deep changes like dismantling the Baltimore police department and ending toxic lead poisoning. You cannot make Black Lives Matter, he argues, unless Black neighborhoods do. This interview originally aired on February 15, 2021.

You can hear more from Lawrence Brown on May 4th at a virtual event sponsored by the BTU and the Towson University Office of Inclusion & Institutional Equity.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record.
