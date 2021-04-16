Celebrating Creativity And Ingenuity Of Black Women

Artists and performers are admired for their imaginative takes on the ordinary. But making something special from nothing is more than an art, it’s an approach to life. Today we hear about ‘we make do//wit wat we got,’ an exhibit that celebrates that ability, especially in Black women.

We talk with multi-disciplinary artist and community caretaker Diamon Fisher, and with artist and exhibition curator Sharayna Ashanti Christmas:

“I always talk about making do wit what we got, it’s just a saying a lot of Black mothers say, is to really talk about just how we’re able to piece things together just from our brilliant imagination, just from the things that are sitting in front of us.”

Links: we make do//wit wat we got, Necessary Tomorrows