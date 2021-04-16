© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Celebrating Creativity And Ingenuity Of Black Women

Published April 16, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT
seer by sharayna .JPG
Kyle Pompey @niceshotkyle
/
Seer by Sharayna

Artists and performers are admired for their imaginative takes on the ordinary. But making something special from nothing is more than an art, it’s an approach to life. Today we hear about ‘we make do//wit wat we got,’ an exhibit that celebrates that ability, especially in Black women.

We talk with multi-disciplinary artist and community caretaker Diamon Fisher, and with artist and exhibition curator Sharayna Ashanti Christmas:

“I always talk about making do wit what we got, it’s just a saying a lot of Black mothers say, is to really talk about just how we’re able to piece things together just from our brilliant imagination, just from the things that are sitting in front of us.”

Links: we make do//wit wat we got, Necessary Tomorrows

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr