On The Record

Ready To Reintegrate? Here's How

Published April 14, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT
reintegration.jpg
Melissa Gerr
/
Two people at an pop-up outdoor cafe at Charmington's in Baltimore.

For months now, people have been asking: when will it end? When can I see my colleagues, family and friends? When can I go on vacation? Now those activities are in sight--yet., many of us feel hesitant. Why?

Clinical psychologist Dr. Michelle Pearce, a University of Maryland-Baltimore professor, tells how behaviors learned during the pandemic become survival skills. They don’t just flip off like a switch:

“We just need to be patient with ourselves. Our brains are really quick to learn threats but we’re slow to unlearn them. So we’ve got to give ourselves a break as we go through this process.”

And we talk about her recent book: ‘Night Bloomers, 12 Principles for Thriving in Adversity.”

Links: Baltimore Sun Commentary, Night Bloomers

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
