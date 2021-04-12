© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Sine Die 2021

Published April 12, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT
maryland_senate_covid.jpg
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR

At midnight, the General Assembly will wrap up its 2021 session, with its Democratic leaders claiming they delivered on their most important promises: financial relief for families and businesses struggling through the pandemic, and a rewrite of laws aimed at making policing more transparent and accountable.

Over the weekend, lawmakers quickly overrode Gov. Hogan’s veto of part of the police package Senate President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore City, described the bills as a start.

Reporters Rachel Baye of WYPR and Charles Robinson of MPT walk us through highlights of the legislative session.

Check out WYPR News team's coverage of the General Assembly here.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the RecordGeneral Assembly
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie