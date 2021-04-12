Sine Die 2021

At midnight, the General Assembly will wrap up its 2021 session, with its Democratic leaders claiming they delivered on their most important promises: financial relief for families and businesses struggling through the pandemic, and a rewrite of laws aimed at making policing more transparent and accountable.

Over the weekend, lawmakers quickly overrode Gov. Hogan’s veto of part of the police package Senate President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore City, described the bills as a start.

Reporters Rachel Baye of WYPR and Charles Robinson of MPT walk us through highlights of the legislative session.

