Changing The Balance Of Bully Power

Kids can be cruel. That was part of the school experience for Simone Ellin, a local writer who grew up in the toney New York suburb of Westchester County. The girls in her class at times bullied her, teased her, or just plain ignored her. Some of the words and the feelings stuck with her into adulthood, for decades. So she contacted her tormentors … and wrote about it.

Link: Huffpost article "I Tracked Down The Girls Who Bullied Me As A Kid. Here’s What They Had To Say"