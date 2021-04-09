© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Changing The Balance Of Bully Power

Published April 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT
simone ellin.jpg
Provided
/
Simone Ellin at age 13.

Kids can be cruel. That was part of the school experience for Simone Ellin, a local writer who grew up in the toney New York suburb of Westchester County. The girls in her class at times bullied her, teased her, or just plain ignored her. Some of the words and the feelings stuck with her into adulthood, for decades. So she contacted her tormentors … and wrote about it.
Link: Huffpost article "I Tracked Down The Girls Who Bullied Me As A Kid. Here’s What They Had To Say"

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr