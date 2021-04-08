© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

A Path To Resentencing For Juvenile Lifers

Published April 8, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
5242520508_e1271343a1_z.jpg
Steven Depolo
/
Flickr via Creative Commons

The Juvenile Restoration Act, passed by the General Assembly, offers young people facing life terms a path to resentencing, after they serve 20 years.

We speak with Delegate Jazz Lewis, a Prince George’s Democrat who sponsored the bill.

Then: Calvin McNeill was sentenced to life in prison in 1981. He was recommended for parole three times. Each time, Maryland’s governor rejected the parole board’s counsel, but McNeill never gave up hope. He shares his thoughts on reform.

Listen to more of Calvin McNeill's story here.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsGeneral Assembly
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast