A Path To Resentencing For Juvenile Lifers

The Juvenile Restoration Act, passed by the General Assembly, offers young people facing life terms a path to resentencing, after they serve 20 years.

We speak with Delegate Jazz Lewis, a Prince George’s Democrat who sponsored the bill.

Then: Calvin McNeill was sentenced to life in prison in 1981. He was recommended for parole three times. Each time, Maryland’s governor rejected the parole board’s counsel, but McNeill never gave up hope. He shares his thoughts on reform.

Listen to more of Calvin McNeill's story here.