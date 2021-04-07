© 2021 WYPR
COVID-19 Threat Persists In Jails And Prisons, Stalls Court Proceedings

Published April 7, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT
jessup_prison.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
Jessup Correctional Institution

COVID-19 ripped through Maryland’s prisons and jails during the past year--more than 4-thousand inmates were infected; 26 died. And the danger continues.

Ryan King of the Justice Policy Institute calls for proactive testing and ramped-up vaccination. And he highlights the issue of vaccine hesitancy among those behind bars.

Read the op-ed coauthored by King and Hopkins epidemiologist Dr. Chris Beyrer here.

Then, Baltimore City public defender Todd Oppenheim describes how the pandemic delayed trials and bail hearings, leaving his clients to languish in detention.

Oppenheim's recent opinion pieces:
I'm a public defender. My elderly client might die in prison from COVID-19
Amid a pandemic, defendants are languishing in jail for lack of home detention funding
What It’s Like to Be a Public Defender Right Now

