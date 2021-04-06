Where Will The Rescue Money Go?

Amid pandemic expenses, state and local officials braced for tough times. Some public employees were furloughed, agencies drew up shrunken budgets. Then Congress passed the American Rescue Plan last month , flipping the budget picture and sending billions of dollars to Maryland and its counties, cities and schools. U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin: “I think this is as dramatic for many American families as the New Deal was during the 1930’s”

The General Assembly just okayed a state budget 12 percent bigger than last year’s. Senate President Bill Ferguson pushed a $300-million-dollar investment to wipe out the digital divide.

“We in the state of Maryland are going to be on the front edge of treating broadband like we do roads or electricity. Like it is a basic necessity of the modern economy.”

