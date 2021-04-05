© 2021 WYPR
Baltimore Poet Kondwani Fidel On Antiracism

Published April 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
Kondwani+Fidel+by+Devin+Allen+cover.jpg
Portrait by Devin Allen; cover by Simon & Schuster
/

When it comes to adding new perspective to the struggle for racial equality, poet Kondwani Fidel is uniquely suited for the job. His latest book is “The Antiracist: How to Start the Conversation About Race and Take Action.” Fidel reflects on his losing friends and family to gun violence in East Baltimore, and on uncovering how poverty and segregation are the intended consequences of embedded racism. He calls for thoughtful action, warning against the easy click of a button to share viral images of violence against African American men and women.

Read his essay, "How a young boy has been decaying in Baltimore since age 10," here. Original air date: December 3, 2020.

