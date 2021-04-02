© 2021 WYPR
In The Absence Of Mourning

Published April 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT
jmm mourning credit provided.png
Courtesy of the Jewish Museum of Maryland and Tal Beery
/
Interior of JM’s home, from the exhibit: 'Dwelling in a Time of Plagues: in the absence of a proper mourning' Digital Screenshot of Zoom Interview, 2021.

Holding a hand, offering a hug or a tender touch … all give comfort to those suffering a loss. But for the past year, many mourners have grieved in isolation.

A new exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Maryland called ’in the absence of a proper mourning’ creates a communal space for grieving … and healing -- in any religious context. Sol Davis, the Jewish Museum’s executive director, describes it. Artist Tal Beery tells what he hopes people take from it.

“I want to encourage people to ask their friends and neighbors about the losses that they’ve experienced and not to be shy. We need to be brave and ask, ‘How are you doing?’ ”

Links: Jewish Museum of Maryland exhibit

