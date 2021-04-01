Shock Trauma's Bedside Reckoning

The tide of gunshot, knife and assault victims to University of Maryland Shock-Trauma barely ebbs, not even during the pandemic. More than a third opt for the Violence Intervention Program. Social worker David Ross meets them at bedside and offers support, helping fix problems from a missing ID to finding a job or safe housing. Too often, Ross says, trauma survivors are invisible.

“When we hear the news we hear people talking about how many murders there were last year or this year or next year, but we don’t talk about the number of people who survived and need help.”

Program manager Erin Walton tells why patients may see a magic moment to find a new path. And DeCarlo Cornish, who survived two shootings, shares his word for those still in the street life and we hear about his book, "What Could Have Ended My Life Changed My Life: The Autobiography of Decarlo Cornish"

