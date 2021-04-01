© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Shock Trauma's Bedside Reckoning

Published April 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
Anas Ahmad-Creative Commons.jpg
Anas Ahmad/Creative Commons
/

The tide of gunshot, knife and assault victims to University of Maryland Shock-Trauma barely ebbs, not even during the pandemic. More than a third opt for the Violence Intervention Program. Social worker David Ross meets them at bedside and offers support, helping fix problems from a missing ID to finding a job or safe housing. Too often, Ross says, trauma survivors are invisible.

“When we hear the news we hear people talking about how many murders there were last year or this year or next year, but we don’t talk about the number of people who survived and need help.”

Program manager Erin Walton tells why patients may see a magic moment to find a new path. And DeCarlo Cornish, who survived two shootings, shares his word for those still in the street life and we hear about his book, "What Could Have Ended My Life Changed My Life: The Autobiography of Decarlo Cornish"
Links: Violence Intervention Program

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
