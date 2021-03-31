Have We Gone Anti-Bacterial Crazy?

Dr. Amy Sapkota, professor of Applied Environmental Health at the University of Maryland studies links between real-world microbial exposures and infectious disease in humans.

Antibacterial agents are necessary, she says, but some are better and safer than others. And most of all:

“Handwashing is still one of the most important things you can do to prevent the spread of many different illnesses. So continued hand washing with just soap and water is really essential as we continue to combat this virus.”