Health Advice At The Barber Shop; Forming An LGBTQ Crisis Hotline In Baltimore

We meet two Open Society Institute fellows working to make Baltimore healthier and safer in 2021.

Troy Staton is leveraging the trust between barbers and clients, and creating a network of hair salons that will bring health care screenings and other resources to their neighborhoods.

And attorney E.V. Yost is recruiting LGBTQ volunteers to staff a hotline and mobile team to respond when members of the queer community experience a crisis. Find this project on Twitter at @qcru_baltimore.

This interview originally aired on January 27, 2021.

