And The Music Played On

Musicians and fans have mourned the loss of that electrifying current that connects performers with audiences during a live concert. An die Musik, the small but mighty performing space in Mount Vernon stepped up during the pandemic to serve as a conduit.

Owner Henry Wong describes how they had to pivot quickly to respond:

"Our website is served by instant seats and they’ve never done live streaming before so they have no clue what to do so they said do it on your own”

And singer-songwriter Laura Wortman recounts what the last year has felt like:

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster … and a creative rollercoaster.”

Links: The Bottom Rung at An die Musik, An die Musik calendar, The Honey Dewdrops.

