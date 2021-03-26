© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

And The Music Played On

The Bottom Rung
Provided
/
The Bottom Rung is L-R: Caleb Stine, Lance Price, Laura Wortman, Kagey Parrish, Nicolas Sjostrom.

Musicians and fans have mourned the loss of that electrifying current that connects performers with audiences during a live concert. An die Musik, the small but mighty performing space in Mount Vernon stepped up during the pandemic to serve as a conduit.

Owner Henry Wong describes how they had to pivot quickly to respond:
"Our website is served by instant seats and they’ve never done live streaming before so they have no clue what to do so they said do it on your own”

And singer-songwriter Laura Wortman recounts what the last year has felt like:
"It has been an emotional rollercoaster … and a creative rollercoaster.”
Links: The Bottom Rung at An die Musik, An die Musik calendar, The Honey Dewdrops.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr