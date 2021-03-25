A Walking Tour Of Baltimore's Lumbee Community

60 years ago so many members of the Lumbee Indian Tribe migrated from North Carolina to East Baltimore, that the area was known as “the reservation.” Today folklorist Ashley Minner is working to preserve this history and the memories of Lumbee elders. She guides us through the walking tour she’s created, which includes the Baltimore American Indian Center and Heritage Museum.

Check out her Google map here. Click on the sites and the images to see more information.

Ashley Minner will be sharing a keynote address for Center Stage's Baltimore Butterfly Session on April 5th and speaking at a CCBC Community Book Connection Talk on April 16th.

This interview originally aired on October 19, 2020.

