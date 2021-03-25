© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

A Walking Tour Of Baltimore's Lumbee Community

Jill Fannon for BMoreArt
60 years ago so many members of the Lumbee Indian Tribe migrated from North Carolina to East Baltimore, that the area was known as “the reservation.” Today folklorist Ashley Minner is working to preserve this history and the memories of Lumbee elders. She guides us through the walking tour she’s created, which includes the Baltimore American Indian Center and Heritage Museum.

Check out her Google map here. Click on the sites and the images to see more information.

Ashley Minner will be sharing a keynote address for Center Stage's Baltimore Butterfly Session on April 5th and speaking at a CCBC Community Book Connection Talk on April 16th.

This interview originally aired on October 19, 2020.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
