© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

OSI Fellows: Making Baltimore Better

IMG_20210121_095933_349.jpg
Open Society Institute
/
2020 OSI Baltimore Fellows Bree Jones (L) and James Henderson

The Open Society Institute tackles many inequities for Baltimore City residents -- from making fresh food available or healthcare accessible … to housing rights and more. Each year its community fellows bring game-changing ideas. We hear from two —

James Henderson helps young people in the city find paths toward college and entrepreneurship:
“Education and owning businesses is the cornerstone of creating generational wealth.”

And Bree Jones creates homebuyer collectives to transform abandoned neighborhoods, a whole city block at a time:
“They want to live in historically Black spaces as a means of social justice and as a means of wealth building.
Links: Parity Homes, College Tours and Entrepreneurship, Capital Campaign/College Tours and Entrepreneurship.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr