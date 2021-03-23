OSI Fellows: Making Baltimore Better

The Open Society Institute tackles many inequities for Baltimore City residents -- from making fresh food available or healthcare accessible … to housing rights and more. Each year its community fellows bring game-changing ideas. We hear from two —

James Henderson helps young people in the city find paths toward college and entrepreneurship:

“Education and owning businesses is the cornerstone of creating generational wealth.”

And Bree Jones creates homebuyer collectives to transform abandoned neighborhoods, a whole city block at a time:

“They want to live in historically Black spaces as a means of social justice and as a means of wealth building.

Links: Parity Homes, College Tours and Entrepreneurship, Capital Campaign/College Tours and Entrepreneurship.