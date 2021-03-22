Revisiting Lady In The Lake

The news that Laura Lippman’s latest mystery is headed to Apple TV screens is all the motive we need to listen again to Lippman discuss Lady in the Lake, set in Baltimore in the 1960s.

The first figure we meet speaks from beyond the grave … apparently the victim of murder. She talks directly and scornfully to the main character, Maddie Schwartz, a housewife turned aspiring reporter. Other characters tell us bits of their stories--and Lippman notes they understand what the ambitious Maddie does not.

