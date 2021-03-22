© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Revisiting Lady In The Lake

The news that Laura Lippman’s latest mystery is headed to Apple TV screens is all the motive we need to listen again to Lippman discuss Lady in the Lake, set in Baltimore in the 1960s.

The first figure we meet speaks from beyond the grave … apparently the victim of murder. She talks directly and scornfully to the main character, Maddie Schwartz, a housewife turned aspiring reporter. Other characters tell us bits of their stories--and Lippman notes they understand what the ambitious Maddie does not.

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
