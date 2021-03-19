© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Capturing "West Baltimore Ruins"

Shae McCoy
Shae McCoy photographed vacant homes and abandoned buildings--capturing their brokenness in vivid color and compiling them into the new book, "West Baltimore Ruins." The book is a time capsule that preserves these buildings before they’re torn down or replaced. What will survive? What will Baltimore lose?

Follow this project on Instagram at west_baltimore_ruins. Check out the virtual exhibit at the UMBC's Albin O. Kuhn Library Gallery. Read the BmoreArt interview with McCoy.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
