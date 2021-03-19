Capturing "West Baltimore Ruins"

Shae McCoy photographed vacant homes and abandoned buildings--capturing their brokenness in vivid color and compiling them into the new book, "West Baltimore Ruins." The book is a time capsule that preserves these buildings before they’re torn down or replaced. What will survive? What will Baltimore lose?

Follow this project on Instagram at west_baltimore_ruins. Check out the virtual exhibit at the UMBC's Albin O. Kuhn Library Gallery. Read the BmoreArt interview with McCoy.

