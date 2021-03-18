The Healing Youth Alliance In Baltimore

The Healing Youth Alliance is an ambitious project that trains Baltimore City teens about mental wellness and how to talk to professionals about what it’s like to be in young people’s shoes. The ultimate goal is a better path to healing for them, and their peers. Founder and director Professor Kyla Liggett-Creel and faculty member Nia Jones, from the Black Mental Health Alliance, explain how it works. Then Taylor Clinton, a teen ambassador in the program, describes why African American youth--in particular--need a program like this, and why it’s important.