On The Record

Maryland's Economy One Year Later

A year after the pandemic hit, Maryland’s economy is crawling back to life but not quite yet on its feet. What is the plan to jumpstart it … and how long could that take?

Ashley Duckman, vice president of government affairs the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, talks about policies and priorities to assist businesses in a strong comeback.

And Caryn York, CEO of the Job Opportunities Task Force, advocates on behalf of essential workers. She says she is hopeful because she is finally hearing policy makers engaged in necessary conversations to make sure assistance is allocated fairly during recovery:

“What this pandemic has done is that it has actually laid bare all of the structural inequities that we have been raising for years.”
Links: JOTF, JOTF Bail Fund, Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
