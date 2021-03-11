© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Time To Trade Your Mittens For Gardening Gloves

It’s not a subtle hint: Sunshine and warmer temps are telling us straight-out that spring is coming! Jordan Bethea, farm manager of BLISS Meadows in Northeast Baltimore, is preparing with the help of a team of goats. He shares gardening tips for beginners on how to choose the right plants, and why it’s important to be cautious when fertilizing.

Plus, the popularity of houseplants has soared. What varieties are forgiving if you lose track of their care? How can you tell when it's time to water your plants?

More resources:
Future Harvest Beginner Farmer Training Program
University of Maryland Extension
University of Delaware soil testing

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
