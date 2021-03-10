© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

How Might Increased Screen Time Affect Young Eyes?

Kids stared at screens a lot before, but during the pandemic it’s estimated their screen hours, on average, have doubled:  Logging in to classrooms … hanging out with friends on Zoom ... in addition to video games and TV.  How does increased screen time affect young eyes?  Dr. Megan Collins, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, talks about early-onset myopia, digital eye strain and ways to counteract excessive screen time.

Links: A Doozy of a Year, JAMA Opthalmology Study/Children at Home Confinement, Ways to Combat Digital Eye Strain.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
