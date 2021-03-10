How Might Increased Screen Time Affect Young Eyes?

Kids stared at screens a lot before, but during the pandemic it’s estimated their screen hours, on average, have doubled: Logging in to classrooms … hanging out with friends on Zoom ... in addition to video games and TV. How does increased screen time affect young eyes? Dr. Megan Collins, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, talks about early-onset myopia, digital eye strain and ways to counteract excessive screen time.

