On The Record

Love Letters to the Shore

"Love Letters to the Shore" video still
If you’ve traveled east across the Bay Bridge toward Maryland’s Eastern Shore, you might recognize the feeling: shoulders relax, blood pressure drops, a satisfying deep sigh … as Chesapeake waters stretch around you and Kent Island comes into view. Troy Lowman--writer, director and executive producer of the film ‘Love Letters to the Shore’--wants people who view his documentary to better understand the special place he calls home. He hopes to entice visitors, but the film itself is his own personal love letter: “Really what I did this for is, I did it to instill the pride in shore people to remind them that we’re lucky that we’re from there, and it’s always going to be a part of all of us.”

Links: Purchase a viewing copy here.

