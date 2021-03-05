One of the social casualties of the pandemic is the loss of a vibrant nightlife. You can’t socially distance on a packed dance floor or in a crowded bar. Photographer J.M. Giordano poured his love and lament for Baltimore’s nightlife into his new book, We Used to Live at Night. It’s a dark, shadowy yet joyous look back on what used to be.

Links: Pre-purchase "We Used to Live at Night," J.M. Giordano's Instagram page, Film in Baltimore virtual talk event Sat. March 13th at 9pm.