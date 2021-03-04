© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Maryland Senate Advances Police Reform Agenda

Rachel Baye
WYPR

The Maryland Senate gave final approval to a package of police reforms Wednesday, including a bill to repeal and replace the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights -- which lays out due process procedures for police accused of misconduct.

Maryland Matters reporter Hannah Gaskill talks about years of previous attempts by lawmakers to tackle repeal. And Senator Will Smith, who chairs the Judicial Proceedings Committee, shares specifics of the Senate’s approach.

Historic Police Reform Package Passes Out of Senate Chamber on Bipartisan Terms
Maryland Senate approves package of police reform measures
The Maryland Senate has passed 9 major policing bills. Here’s what to know about each one and what comes next.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
