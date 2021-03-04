Maryland Senate Advances Police Reform Agenda

The Maryland Senate gave final approval to a package of police reforms Wednesday, including a bill to repeal and replace the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights -- which lays out due process procedures for police accused of misconduct.

Maryland Matters reporter Hannah Gaskill talks about years of previous attempts by lawmakers to tackle repeal. And Senator Will Smith, who chairs the Judicial Proceedings Committee, shares specifics of the Senate’s approach.

